JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Blue Raiders started the first set strong and finished even stronger in the last set, taking all three sets against Alabama State. This is the first season-opener MT has won since the 2016 season, with final set scores of 25-17, 25-14, and 25-6. MT's defense was suffocating, allowing a match-hitting percentage of .086 with a set low of -0.100 in set two. In her first match with the team, graduate transfer Michaela Wright led the team in blocks with four. Redshirt sophomore Marley Banton led the team in digs with eight, while redshirt freshman Taylor Eisert and redshirt junior Samira Lawson Body were right behind her with seven and six respectively. The six set-points allowed in set three is the lowest since the Blue Raiders faced LA Tech, October 6, 2017.