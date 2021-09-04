McFadden the first-night winner at Skagit Speedway

James McFadden was the first-night winner at a supersized visit to Skagit Speedway by the World of Outlaws ... and helped boost former speedway standout Kasey Kahne in the process.

McFadden's crew helped him bounce back from a crash the previous week and the Kasey Kahne Racing driver held off a tough field Friday to claim the checkered flag on the first night of the three-night event.

As if that wasn't enough, McFadden's crew also swapped out his engine after a hot lap session during Friday's action.

McFadden led every lap of the 30-lap main at the Skagit Nationals, keeping ahead of challengers including Kahne — who finished 13th — second-place finisher Sheldon Haudenschild and third-place finisher David Gravel. Ten-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz finished fourth and another Kasey Kahne racing standout, Brad Sweet, moved from 10th to fifth to win Hard Chargers honors and land in the top five.

Haudenschild has finished in the top two in four consecutive races. He came into Friday's racing at Skagit off an impressive victory at the Rushmore Outlaw Showdown at Black Hills Raceway in South Dakota.

The Skagit Nationals mark the return of the Outlaws after a two-year absence due to COVID-related restrictions; they also mark a three-night visit, expanded from the usual two, and the return of Kahne, the former track standout who went on to a stellar NASCAR career.

When the checkered flag flew Friday all eyes were on McFadden, an Australian star who began competing part-time for Kasey Kahne Racing in 2019 before moving to full time this year.

The World of Outlaws action is slated to continue today and wrap up Sunday with a $25,000-to-win feature at the Alger track.