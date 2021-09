SAN ANTONIO – Following the team's first loss in five games, the Roadrunners (4-2) look to get back to their winning ways as they play host to the Drury Hotels Invitational at Park West Athletics Complex. The Drury Hotels Invitational will see four games take place between five teams. The four other schools competing are: Arkansas (2-2), Eastern Washington (1-4), Houston Baptist (0-5) and Lamar (2-3). The tournament starts Friday evening, as Arkansas faces Eastern Washington at 5 p.m. Following the match, UTSA will takes on Lamar at 7:30. The final two matches will take place on Sunday. Action will begin at 11 a.m. as Arkansas meets Lamar. The last match of the invite will kick off at 2 p.m. with the Roadrunners facing Houston Baptist.