Celebrating 20 years of Sojourner Truth Ministry

Sojourner is defined as “a person or group residing, either temporarily or permanently, in a community and place that is not primarily their own and is dependent on the ‘good-will’ of that community for their continued existence.” Since it began, Sojourner Truth Ministry has seen many “sojourners” come through the doors of the mission on High Street. Twenty years ago, a group of Methodist clergy felt a burden for Williamsport. They spent time walking around the city praying and it was during that time that one of the members of the group had a dream of a wheel with a center hub with spokes radiating out from it. “The hub in that dream was Sojourner Truth Ministry and all the spokes were different churches in the area,” said Pastor C. Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, executive director.