Mount Gilead jumped out to a big lead over Elgin and then held on for 45-42 decision in a wild one. The Indians took a 24-0 lead after 12 minutes of action. Carter Kennon hit Owen High on touchdown passes of 29 and 30 yards and also ran for a 22 yard score. Garrett Lamb-Hart, who also was perfect on six extra point kicks, added the remaining first quarter points on a 19-yard field goal.