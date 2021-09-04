CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FOX News Rundown EXTRA: Congressman Peter Meijer Reveals The Chaos He Saw In Kabul Amid The U.S. Evacuation

 6 days ago

The withdrawal from Afghanistan has been heavily criticized as a disorganized and chaotic mission. Amid this chaos, two U.S. congressmen who served in the U.S. military, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan and Democratic Rep. Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, carried out their own secret trip to Kabul to provide oversight on the U.S. government’s evacuation efforts.

