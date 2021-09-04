The FOX News Rundown EXTRA: Congressman Peter Meijer Reveals The Chaos He Saw In Kabul Amid The U.S. Evacuation

An Oklahoma congressman who made headlines when he attempted an unsanctioned trip to Afghanistan has revealed an American family he was trying to rescue has been evacuated. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican, revealed the news on Twitter, saying that the woman, Mariam, and her three children had been evacuated from the country on Monday morning. Mullin said he had received an email from a friend that said Mariam and her children were stuck in Afghanistan, and he spent the last two weeks with his team trying to help get her and others out of the country.