Angelina Jolie has said she feared for the safety of her family during her marriage to Brad Pitt.In an interview with The Guardian, the actor was asked whether she feared for her children during the relationship, to which she replied: “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”Jolie admitted she could not talk in depth about her experiences with Pitt due to an ongoing legal situation but said she did not make the decision to divorce Pitt lightly: “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of...