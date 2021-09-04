CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

downton abbey season 3 on masterpiece

nhpbs.org
 8 days ago

The Great War is over and the long-awaited engagement of Lady Mary and Matthew is on, but all is not tranquil at Downton Abbey as wrenching social changes, romantic intrigues, and personal crises grip the majestic English country estate. Shirley MacLaine joins the much-loved cast, which includes Dame Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Penelope Wilton and many others. "No family is ever what it seems from the outside," observes Smith's shrewd character. Two social revolutions arrive at Downton Abbey: the Irish civil war and the fight for women's suffrage. A mysterious conspiracy keeps Anna and Bates apart.

nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carter
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Shirley Maclaine
Person
Elizabeth Mcgovern
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Person
Penelope Wilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#English#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey star Penelope Wilton on sister marrying ex-husband

Downton Abbey star Penelope Wilton has previously opened up her family life, and how she reacted to her ex-husband, the late actor Daniel Massey, tying the knot with her sister, Linda Wilton. Speaking to the Evening Standard the years before her Downton Abbey debut in 2010, Penelope admitted that it...
MoviesAceShowbiz

'Downton Abbey' Sequel to See Iconic Character Die in Tear-Jerking Scene

An iconic character at the Highclere Castle is rumored to meet their end in an emotional scene when the second big-screen installment comes out next year. AceShowbiz - An iconic "Downton Abbey" character will be killed off in the film sequel. The tear-jerking scenes for the second movie based on...
TV SeriesThe Tab

Plan a splendid day at Downton Abbey and we’ll tell you which character you are

Since Downton Abbey was put on Netflix recently, we’ve all been going absolutely mad for the show all over again. From the stunning period dress, to the adorable, frustrating and unexpected relationships between the characters, to the surprising amount of juicy drama that goes down in this one English village, this show has us well and truly hooked.
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

Downton Abbey sequel has an official title and new release date

The eagerly-anticipated Downton Abbey sequel has been given an official title along with a new release date. Downton Abbey: A New Era will arrive in cinemas globally on March 18, 2022, it was confirmed at the Las Vegas CinemaCon last week (via Deadline). An exclusive clip from the film was also unveiled during the event, which features the aristocratic Crawley family preparing for a trip overseas. Jim Carter's beloved Mr Carson announces in the footage: "The British are coming."
LifestyleSeattle Times

Sunday Best: Enjoy a ‘Downton Abbey’ throwback as we usher in the season of hats and coats

You have, quite possibly, seen this picture before — it’s from the 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie, with Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), the Countess of Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern) and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) — but here it is again, for two reasons. No. 1: The second “Downton Abbey” movie has just been confirmed to open in theaters on March 18, 2022. It will be called “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” a title that I can just hear Carson pronouncing in a disapproving tone, and, according to a studio press release, it will feature “the original principal cast.” Begin the speculation now as to whether A Certain Character has been killed off. No. 2: Fall, aka Hat-and-Coat Season, is upon us, and I really think all three of these ensembles, particularly the center one, need to be in my closet. I can dream, right?
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

50 Years of 'Masterpiece,' by the Author

As the Masterpiece series continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, we hope you enjoyed our overview of some of its best-known British dramas and drama series based on classic novels. Some authors have proven to be so popular with audiences that several of their works (and sometimes their...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey’ Exhibition To Open In Atlanta In September

NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Imagine Exhibitions today announced that Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will open in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, September 25. The exhibition will be held at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs for a limited engagement. Atlanta marks the fifth stop of the exhibition’s U.S. tour, following engagements in West Palm Beach, Boston and Asheville, after opening in New York City in 2017, ahead of the film’s sequel in 2022. The exhibition takes visitors through the grand home of Downton Abbey, offering never-before-seen elements and exclusive footage. Visitors will get an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs, along with Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and Carson’s office, and the family’s glamorous dining room. Fans will also get an up-close look at over 50 official costumes, worn by actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith. The exhibition also provides a look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the popular series and movie are set. More information on the exhibit can be found here.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Reason Starring On Downton Abbey Was 'A Bit Distressing,' According To Dan Stevens

Downton Abbey was the big break into pop culture for a number of the stars who hadn't yet made it into the spotlight on the American side of the pond, and Dan Stevens was a fan-favorite during his three seasons before Matthew Crawley's tragic death. Now, nearly ten years after Stevens left the show following the third season, the actor has explained why starring on such a hit show was actually somewhat distressing.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Here’s how you can experience Downton Abbey in Georgia

Downton Abbey fans can immerse themselves in the popular television show when a new exhibit opens in Sandy Springs next month. NBCUniversal International Studios revealed today that Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will open in Georgia Saturday, Sept. 25, following its acclaimed residency at Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina. The exhibition will open at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs for a limited engagement.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Poldark's Aidan Turner and The Crown star join the cast of A-list comedy

The stars of Poldark, Jurassic Park, Endeavour and The Crown will be teaming up on a new all-star comedy that centres on celebrated playwright George Bernard Shaw. Poldark's Aidan Turner, Jurassic Park's Sam Neill, Endeavour's Roger Allam and The Crown's Eileen Atkins will join Dustin Hoffman, Derek Jacobi and Brittany Snow in the cast for Mr. Shaw Goes to Hollywood.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Solly McLeod & Sophie Wilde Starring In ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen & ITV

Solly McLeod (The Rising) and Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) will lead the cast of Tom Jones, a four-part period TV series reimagining Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. The project comes from Mammoth Screen (Poldark), PBS’ Masterpiece and ITV. Masterpiece was previously the U.S. home of ITV’s hit period show Downton Abbey. First published in 1749, Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. It is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the 1963 feature film version starring Albert Finney as the titular character. Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) wrote the series. Georgia Parris (Mari) is directing, Benjamin Greenacre is producing. Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV. The series has backing from Northern Ireland Screen and will shoot in and around Belfast this fall.
TV & Videospbs.org

MASTERPIECE Announces New Adaptation of Tom Jones

MASTERPIECE, ITV and MAMMOTH SCREEN TEAM UP FOR TOM JONES. Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde to Star in Gwyneth Hughes Adaptation. MASTERPIECE, ITV and MAMMOTH SCREEN TEAM UP FOR TOM JONES. Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde to Star in Gwyneth Hughes Adaptation. MASTERPIECE, ITV and Mammoth Screen (Victoria, Poldark) are partnering on...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Downton Abbey and 6 award-winning, cozy autumn shows

Are you looking for cozy autumn shows and autumnal series? Here are six award-winning shows with fall vibes to get you in the mood for the season. While it’s not technically autumn just yet, most fall enthusiasts like to get in the spirit of the season as soon as it turns September. And why shouldn’t we? Fall is such a cozy time of year that it’s no wonder you’re in search of some cozy autumn shows to relax to or binge!
MoviesCanyon News

“Candyman” Is No Masterpiece

HOLLYWOOD—I did not like the 1992 film “Candyman.” I thought it was a massive disappoint in the horror realm. There was nothing spooky about it and just fell flat to me. The new remake at the helm of writer Jordan Peele I thought would be interesting, especially after the initial teaser from last year. However, the 2021 version of “Candyman” is no better than the 1992 classic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt makes extremely candid comment about her divorce

Joanne Froggatt has given fans a candid account of her divorce, admitting her life is in a state of "flux" after parting ways from her husband of eight years, James Cannon. In February 2020, the Downton Abbey star confirmed that she and her partner had separated. The news came weeks before the world went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy