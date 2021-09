These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Camille Miceli, accessories creative director at Louis Vuitton, has been named the new artistic director of Emilio Pucci. Vanessa Friedman reported on the appointment for The New York Times, writing that Miceli will be the first woman to helm the Italian brand. "Ms. Miceli's appointment is fully in line with the recent trend of elevating accessory specialists to ready-to-wear designers (sparked by the success of Maria Grazia Chiuri, now at Dior, and Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino)," Friedman writes. "It also reflects a new approach to Pucci; one that focuses less on runway buzz and more on personality and community." Her vision for the brand will be unveiled in the spring of 2022. {The New York Times}