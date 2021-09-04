CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida is grappling with COVID-19’s deadliest phase yet

By Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge. A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother also was struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Orange Park, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Elderly People#Grappling#Republican#The University Of Florida#Even 10 Percent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health ServicesPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2,437 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19, CDC Data Shows

More than 2,000 Americans who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus, data shows. At least 2,437 fully vaccinated people across the United States have died of COVID-19, as of Aug. 30. Among the total number of breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older and 44% were females, a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Is DeSantis Fiddling With Florida's COVID-19 Numbers? Florida and Orange County's Vaccine Numbers Don't Match

Has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been misrepresenting the state's COVID numbers?. It's been a long, tough road for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he's made his way through this pandemic. Back in early 2020, when the pandemic first hit, DeSantis was comfortably sitting atop a high approval rating here in the state of Florida. As the pandemic proceeded, that approval rating only grew, as he seemed to navigate the pandemic mostly right throughout 2020.
Florida StateWashington Times

Florida is America's light in the COVID-19 darkness

Florida’s Republican-led legislature and the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, just announced that any businesses, schools or government entities that require proof of coronavirus vaccine as a condition of entry will be fined $5,000, beginning September 16. The fine is based on law — unlike, it’s crucial to note, all...
Florida StateNBC Miami

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Over 1,300 to 45,909

Florida's COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 1,300 Thursday, bringing the total since last March to over 45,900. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Florida's death toll at 45,909 Thursday, after reporting a total of 44,571 on Wednesday. The 1,338 deaths occurred in previous days or weeks but are added to the total as they're confirmed.
Florida StateMarconews.com

Need a COVID-19 test? Here's where to go in Southwest Florida

Testing for COVID-19 has expanded in Southwest Florida to keep up with demand as cases surge in the region. · The Florida Department of Health in Lee is working with a vendor, Nomi Health, to increase drive-thru testing at the state clinic at 3920 Michigan Ave. in Fort Myers. The PCR and antigen tests will available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will be by appointment only starting Tuesday, Aug. 31. Or call Nomi's Florida testing call center at 904-295-0562. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Public Healthfox5dc.com

US COVID-19 deaths surpass 650,000 as delta variant fuels pandemic

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States reached 650,000 people this week, as the nation faces a resurgence of new cases and hospitalizations fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus and areas with low vaccination rates. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johnson Hopkins University, is...
Florida Statefernandinaobserver.com

Florida’s long, hot, ‘sad’ COVID-19 summer

On Memorial Day, the summer looked really good. It wasn’t. With Labor Day now out of the way, Florida is unofficially emerging from a summer of sorrow, death, and pain that few saw coming back at the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day. The delta variant of COVID-19 hit Florida...
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida Reports Yet Another Record High For Weekly COVID-19 Deaths

Florida's death toll from COVID-19 again climbed to new heights, with a total of 2,448 lives lost for the week, according to the Department of Health’s latest report. Even as the state recorded its highest weekly death toll yet, new cases continued to decline. The state said an additional 100,012...
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Kentucky Statefox17.com

15-year-old Kentucky boy dies of COVID-19, governor reports

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy from Kentucky has died from COVID-19, the governor said. Gov. Andy Beshear said the child is among the 30 coronavirus deaths reported in the state on Wednesday. This comes as the state struggles to get the surge in cases under control as the highly-contagious Delta variant fuels infections.
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.

Comments / 0

Community Policy