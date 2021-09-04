Charles Everett Wells
DENNISON — Charles Everett Wells was born on June 7, 1932, in Owatonna, MN to Donald and Beryl (Ryder) Wells. After graduating from high school in 1949, Chuck joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served in the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He received his honorable discharge in 1953 and joined the VFW and American Legion. Chuck married Norliene Raabolle on January 1, 1954, at Dennison Lutheran Church.www.southernminn.com
