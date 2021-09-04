CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northfield, MN

Charles Everett Wells

southernminn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNISON — Charles Everett Wells was born on June 7, 1932, in Owatonna, MN to Donald and Beryl (Ryder) Wells. After graduating from high school in 1949, Chuck joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served in the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He received his honorable discharge in 1953 and joined the VFW and American Legion. Chuck married Norliene Raabolle on January 1, 1954, at Dennison Lutheran Church.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Obituaries
State
Colorado State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
Northfield, MN
Obituaries
City
Dennison, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Korean Service Medal#The Combat Infantry Badge#Vfw#Dennison Lutheran Church#Runaway Bay Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2021, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy