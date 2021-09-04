New chancellors take the helm at UW Tacoma and UW Bothell

Sheila Edwards Lange, ’00, ’06, is the new chancellor of the University of Washington Tacoma. She is well known throughout the UW, having served as the vice president for Minority Affairs & Diversity and University diversity officer from 2007 to 2015. She joins UW Tacoma from Seattle Central College, where she was president from 2015 to 2021. She succeeds Mark Pagano, who served as chancellor since 2015 and now joins the faculty in the School of Engineering and Technology.