Cherokee chief says governor's challenge of McGirt ruling will be met with 'determined opposition' during State of the Nation address
TAHLEQUAH — The COVID pandemic once again prompted Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to deliver his State of the Nation address virtually on Saturday. This year’s 69th Annual Cherokee National Holiday — Cultivating our Culture: Language. Literacy. Lifeways — featured both virtual and in-person events. It also honors the 200th anniversary of Sequoyah’s Cherokee syllabary.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 7