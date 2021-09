Galen College of Nursing is pleased to announce Tracy A. Ortelli, Ph.D., RN, CNE, ANEF, has been selected to be a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN). Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession. Fellows are selected based on their contributions and impact to advance the public’s health and will contribute their collective expertise to the Academy by engaging with health leaders, nationally and globally, to improve health and achieve health equity by impacting policy through nursing leadership, innovation, and science. The inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference on October 7-9, 2021.