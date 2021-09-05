8 Firefighters, 5 Residents Injured In East Harlem Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire broke out Saturday morning in East Harlem .

Flames could be seen shooting out of a fourth floor apartment of a six-story building on East 120th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

The fire spread to two upper floors and took firefighters a couple of hours to put out.

Investigators say five residents and eight firefighters were injured. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.