New release picks: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and more!

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Not too many movies out this weekend other than the latest big budget Marvel spectacle, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we get into that but also some other real fun stuff. Expect tangents taking us down a Clint Eastwood rabbit hole, chatter about the latest documentary...

Movieskiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
New movies

New movies

Rated: R for some disturbing violence, graphic nudity, language and brief sexuality. 109 minutes. 4 stars. Filmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” and in 2017, his film “First Reformed” raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened through the years.
Mike at the Movies

Mike at the Movies

I don’t remember it. I remember where I was — kindergarten, Ms. Shannon’s room on the ground floor of First Assembly Christian Academy near Erie, Pennsylvania — before my mom pulled me and my brother out of school and took us home early. But I was just a few months beyond five, so I don’t remember the events of that day at all. Everything before mid-2003 is a blur with occasional clear spots for me, and that day, the significance of which took me years to even begin to understand, is somewhere in the blur.
Portland, ORorartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo & Michael K. Williams, plus new films

This week saw the passing of two titanic acting talents: French screen icon Jean-Paul Belmondo and American television icon Michael K. Williams. Their respective deaths prompted two different varieties of public mourning: Belmondo was acknowledged as the face (literally) of an entire cinematic movement, the French New Wave, and an epitome of continental cool. At 88 years of age, his death was not a surprise, but presented an opportunity to appreciate his unique place in film history.
Moviesfilm-book.com

HAUNTED MANSION: Owen Wilson Joins Cast of Upcoming Disney Film

A new upcoming film from Disney called Haunted Mansion has just added Owen Wilson to the primary cast of the picture. Owen Wilson has been one of Hollywood’s most likable leading men for quite some time now. He is a favorite with children and family audiences for his work as the voice of Lightning McQueen in several of the animated Cars pictures. Now, he’s back in Disney’s latest film based on a theme park ride. It’s called Haunted Mansion.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Kate Review: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kicks Ass in Netflix’s Latest Thriller

Style over substance doesn’t even begin to cover the flashy but empty thrills of Kate, a Netflix original action film which plays a lot like a video game. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Kate, a highly skilled assassin working in Japan with her long-time handler and best mate Varrick (Woody Harrelson). The two have a rule: no kids. So when an assignment in Osaka sees Kate take out a mark in front of his young daughter, she is wracked with guilt. It’s a decision that will come back to haunt her in unexpected ways.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Producer-Writer-Showrunner Lee Metzger Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Emmy winning producer, writer and showrunner Lee Metzger has signed with Verve for representation. The move comes as Metzger expands further into the scripted space following last week’s release of Strawberry Spring, the first-ever podcast adaptation based on a short story by Stephen King. Written, directed, and produced by Metzger, Strawberry Spring stars Milo Ventimiglia, Garrett Hedlund, Herizen F. Gaurdiola and Sydney Sweeney. Based on one short story from King’s Night Shift collection, it follows the story of a journalist (Hedlund) in his relentless pursuit of a serial killer known as “Springheel Jack”. In addition to Metzger, producers are...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Stacey Sher, Van Toffler, BRON Co-Founder Brenda Gilbert Join Producers Roundtable at TheGrill 2021

Jeff Clanagan, Mike Larocca, Mary Viola and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will also join the discussion on navigating production during COVID at WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30 Leading Hollywood producersStacey Sher, Brenda Gilbert, Van Toffler, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Larocca, Mary Viola and SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will come together for the highly anticipated Producers Roundtable presented by City National Bank at TheGrill, WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30. This year’s roundtable discussion will focus on navigating the COVID-era and what it takes to get your project made and seen in 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...

