17-Year-Old Dies At Sandy Hook Beach

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy died at a New Jersey beach Saturday.

It happened at the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area .

The National Parks Service says lifeguards, rangers and EMTs were sent to rescue three teenagers at Beach B.

One 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two teens, another 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Monmouth Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

The Parks Service says that beach does not have lifeguards and swimming is discouraged there.

