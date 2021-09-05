17-Year-Old Dies At Sandy Hook Beach

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy died at a New Jersey beach Saturday.

It happened at the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area .

The National Parks Service says lifeguards, rangers and EMTs were sent to rescue three teenagers at Beach B.

One 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two teens, another 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Monmouth Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

The Parks Service says that beach does not have lifeguards and swimming is discouraged there.