Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing One Man, Attacking Another At Washington Heights Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was robbed and another was attacked at a Washington Heights subway station Friday morning.

The incidents happened at the West 168th Street and Broadway station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AaKO_0bmwqIUE00

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery and an attack that happened at a Washington Heights subway station on Sept. 3, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say just after 8 a.m., a man snatched a 71-year-old man’s wallet out of his hand and took off.

About an hour and a half later, the same man allegedly pushed a 29-year-old man to the ground, then cut the victim’s front pocket with a kitchen knife before running away.

According to police, the victim in that incident suffered a cut on his finger, but they did not say if anything was stolen.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

