Select Korean Performances from MODAFE, the International Modern Dance Festival
Streaming Online | Three Performances | 48 Hours Each. The final episode of the MOdern DAnce FEstival Series presents Reboot: Walk the Line 2.0 by Rising Tide Dance Theater and choreographer Park Kwan-jeong. This vibrant performance tackles the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how we all must adapt to the new normal. Available to view for just 48 hours, it premieres Friday September 3 at 8:00 p.m.!bethesdamagazine.com
