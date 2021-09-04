Select Korean Performances from MODAFE, the International Modern Dance Festival

The Oak Bluffs Arts District (Dukes County Avenue and environs) is concluding its Art Stroll season this Saturday with additional artists, music, dance, and a special event. From 6 to 7 pm, the Arts District will host an auction of a unique sort. A dozen or so local artists were given the task of creating their own functional art by painting a chair in any manner they might choose. The 12 donated chairs will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. Also up for bid will be two outdoor showers — one designed by local architect Hutker Designs, and one from the home of the late Olga Hirshhorn, as well as an outbuilding by Nantucket Sheds and some garden items from local nurseries.