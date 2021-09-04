CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Exonerated 5 To Public Office? Dr. Yusef Salaam May Run For State Office

By Anoa Changa
 6 days ago
Dr. Yusef Salaam is reportedly considering a run for state Senate according to the New York Daily News. Friday, the outlet reported that Salaam, 47, wants to serve Harlem in the New York state legislature. Salaam hasn’t announced his intent to run, but he tweeted the Daily News article. He...

