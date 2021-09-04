MATSON | Critical thinking demanded of informed consumers of news
As a child at my father’s knee, I would hear Walter Cronkite describing “guerilla warfare” and visualize M-16 toting hominids. Planet of the Apes in southeast Asia. Only much later did it dawn on me that his plopping down in the harvest gold La-Z-Boy at 5:30 every evening and tuning the black-and-white Zenith to CBS was a purposeful choice. My father was intellectually curious, wanted to know what was happening in Vietnam and elsewhere, and he trusted Cronkite.themercury.com
Comments / 0