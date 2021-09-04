The Farrell Area School Distri...
The Farrell Area School District is accepting applications for a full time Computer Technician position. More than one year experience in technology, high school diploma or equivalent is required; educational technology experience, technical certifications, or relevant post-secondary education preferred. The successful candidate should be able to support and maintain computer systems such as desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, interactive displays, copiers, and printers; install, diagnose, repair, maintain and upgrade all hardware and equipment while ensuring optimal performance; troubleshoot problem areas in a timely and accurate fashion; and accurately document instances of hardware failure, repair, installation, and removal. Knowledge of wired and wireless networking hardware and configuration and server environments including virtualization preferred.marketplace.sharonherald.com
