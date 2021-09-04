New offense shines in Kentucky's season-opening win
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The highly anticipated debut of Kentucky's new offense could not have gone much better. After the first throw, that is. Will Levis saw the initial pass of his UK career tip off a receiver's hands and into the arms of a defender for an interception, but the Penn State transfer put the early miscue behind him and turned in one of the most impressive debuts in program history, throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 romp over Louisiana Monroe in the season opener at Kroger Field.kentucky.rivals.com
