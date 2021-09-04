New offense shines in Kentucky's season-opening win

New offensive coordinator Liam Coen wants Kentucky to play within the scheme in Saturday’s season opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe. “We’re really looking for guys to go out and make some plays in the first game, but playing within the scheme,” Coen said earlier this week. “(The) first game of the season, you don’t need to go and do anything outside of the scheme and go be a hero. Just do your job, execute at a high level and play fast, and I think that that’s what I’m looking for out of the offense.”