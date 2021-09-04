CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New offense shines in Kentucky's season-opening win

By Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated Managing Editor
Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. -- The highly anticipated debut of Kentucky's new offense could not have gone much better. After the first throw, that is. Will Levis saw the initial pass of his UK career tip off a receiver's hands and into the arms of a defender for an interception, but the Penn State transfer put the early miscue behind him and turned in one of the most impressive debuts in program history, throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 romp over Louisiana Monroe in the season opener at Kroger Field.

Kentucky StatePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen looking to Cats to play within the scheme in Saturday’s opener

New offensive coordinator Liam Coen wants Kentucky to play within the scheme in Saturday’s season opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe. “We’re really looking for guys to go out and make some plays in the first game, but playing within the scheme,” Coen said earlier this week. “(The) first game of the season, you don’t need to go and do anything outside of the scheme and go be a hero. Just do your job, execute at a high level and play fast, and I think that that’s what I’m looking for out of the offense.”
Kentucky Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What’s the (realistic) ceiling for Kentucky’s offense?

It wasn’t exactly a secret why Kentucky made a move at offensive coordinator from ground and pound Eddie Gran to NFL passing apprentice Liam Coen. While Kentucky’s defense has led UK to 5 straight bowl appearances and 3 straight bowl wins, Kentucky’s offense has been, well, downright offensive at times. Finishing last in the SEC in passing in each of the past 2 seasons didn’t do much to help the Wildcats. But with the transition made, how good can this Kentucky offense be? Taking out possibilities like UK suddenly turning into LSU circa 2019, here’s a realistic projection.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Kentucky Offense Finds Balance in Liam Coen's Debut

The Kentucky offense needed a change. That much was clear after finishing at the bottom of the Power Five in passing in consecutive years. To find the right man for the job, Mark Stoops wanted an offensive coordinator that knew how to develop the passing game, without abandoning the run. After one game at Kroger Field, it’s clear that Kentucky has found balance with Liam Coen at the helm.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

‘Will Levis for Heisman!’ Former Kentucky players excited about new-look offense.

The University of Kentucky football team’s new-look offense generated joyous reaction from the Big Blue Nation on Saturday afternoon. One segment of that population, former UK football players, seemed particularly intrigued to see new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and transfer quarterback Will Levis engineering an attack that totaled 419 passing yards in a 45-10 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Kroger Field.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Prospects To Watch Week 2

We move to week two after a tumultuous week one in college football full of surprises and upsets. There are plenty of risers and fallers from week one on NFL Draft boards. Week two will be a significant bounce back for most teams, with lesser competition scheduled. Friday Night Football.
Kentucky StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kentucky's revamped offense poses challenges to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A quarter century since Tim Couch came to Kentucky and scorched Southeastern Conference defenses in the Air Raid offense, the Wildcats have rediscovered the forward pass. UK coach Mark Stoops had squished so much air out of the football the last few years that it’s easy to...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

How Kentucky and Missouri match up — with a game prediction

How the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:. ▪ Will Levis (18-of-26 passing for 367 yards with four touchdowns and one interception) put the long ball back into the Kentucky offense while leading UK past Louisiana Monroe 45-10 last Saturday. In his first career start for the Wildcats, the 6-foot-3, 232-pound graduate transfer from Penn State completed passes of 62, 58, 57 and 33 yards. Levis was not as proficient on shorter throws. “Accuracy and maybe a little bit of touch are things (Levis) is going to continue to work on,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

If Clemson was overwhelmed by UGA, how does underdog UAB make it a game?

What’s going to happen this weekend in Athens isn’t one of those your-guess-is-as-good-as-mine things. Second-ranked Georgia, the highest-ranked team the UAB Blazers have played since losing to AP No. 3 Tennessee in 2005, is a 25-point favorite and you’ll have to check the stunning upset books to find out how many times 25-point underdogs pull stunning upsets.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
Kentucky State247Sports

Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson shines in New Mexico debut

The former Wildcats signal caller completed 21 of 27 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 54 yards on nine carries in New Mexico's 27-17 win over Houston Baptist. Wilson completed 14 of 16 passes for 148 yards and three scores in the first half alone...
Ashdown, ARArkansas Online

THE RECRUITING GUY: Ashdown's Easter shines in opener

University of Arkansas tight end commitment Shamar Easter kicked off his junior season with an impressive performance in Ashdown's 37-7 victory over Hamburg on Friday. Easter, 6-6, 225 pounds, had two receiving touchdowns, a blocked punt for a safety and several pancake blocks against the Lions, including multiple on the same play while looking like a man among boys.
Kosciusko, MSbreezynews.com

Kosciusko Whippets Open the New Season with Win on the Road

Opening the new season after two covid-caused forfeits, the Kosciusko football team traveled almost to Tennessee to play the Lewisburg Patriots, a 6A team. The home team gets first blood, with a field goal, then a touchdown, then a safety, all in the first quarter. 12-0. The Whippets open the second quarter with another three touchdowns before the Lewisburg breaks their drought, right before the halftime break. Halftime score, 33-6.
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Five things to watch for heading into Alabama's home opener against Mercer

Alabama will play in front of a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2019 as it hosts Mercer in its home opener on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. While there isn’t a betting line heading into the matchup, the Crimson Tide isn’t expected to have much trouble with its visitors from the FCS level. Here are five things to watch heading into the matchup.

