Shoremen Rally to Edge Scarlet Raiders in Athey Cup, 3-2

CHESTERTOWN, Md. – Junior midfielder/defender Harrison Malone (Charleston, S.C./Episcopal Academy [Pa.]) headed in the game-winning goal for his first career score off of a free kick taken by senior midfielder/forward James Strine (Hockessin, Del./Salesianum School) with 21:13 left in the game to break a 2-2 tie and complete a comeback from 2-0 down as host Washington College downed visiting Rutgers-Newark, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon on Kibler Field at Roy Kirby, Jr. Stadium in the first day of the Athey Cup in non-conference men's soccer action. The Shoremen are 2-0-0 on the season, while it was the opener for the Scarlet Raiders.