Rutgers opens season by thumping Temple 61-14

By MATT SUGAM
Yuma Daily Sun
 6 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Greg Schiano ran his team out of the tunnel in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium, like he’d done so many times before during his 13 years as the Rutgers coach. Playing in front of fans for the first time since his highly anticipated...

www.yumasun.com

