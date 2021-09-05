CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries not likely to resume until late October: report

Dreamliner deliveries were suspended for much of the past year, after Boeing uncovered manufacturing defects /AFP/File

Deliveries of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, suspended since May, likely won't resume until the end of October amid disagreements with US safety regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Dreamliner deliveries were suspended for much of the past year, including between last November and March, after Boeing uncovered manufacturing defects.

The company announced in July that it had spotted additional problems near the nose of the plane and was working to fix them.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Boeing held a meeting in August with Federal Aviation Administration officials, but the two sides could not agree on the method of quality-assurance for the Dreamliner.

"The FAA continues to engage with Boeing as the company works to demonstrate the reliability of its proposed method for inspecting certain undelivered 787 airplanes," the agency said in a statement to AFP. "The FAA will not sign off on the inspections until our safety experts are satisfied."

Boeing vowed to continue efforts to resume deliveries.

"While this work has a near-term impact to our operations, it's the right course of action and we will continue to take the time necessary to ensure we meet the highest standards," the company said in a statement.

The latest problem on the dual-aisle 787 plane, marketed as the Dreamliner, comes after a string of issues on its top-selling planes, particularly the 737 MAX, two of which crashed in 2018 and 2019, claiming 346 lives and leading to a 20-month grounding of the aircraft.

Related
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstraveller.com

Lufthansa to debut B787-9 on Frankfurt-Toronto route

Lufthansa has confirmed that its first B787-9 aircraft will be deployed onto the carrier’s Frankfurt-Toronto route this winter. Earlier this year Lufthansa Group announced the purchase of ten new widebody aircraft, including five B787-9s set to be delivered by the first half of 2022. At the time the group said...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Was The FAA Created?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has its origins over 100 years ago, having started as the Flight Service system early in the days of aviation. It has since grown to become the US-wide FAA that we know today. This article takes a look at why and how this important institution was created, and how its role has evolved.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing 787 Deliveries May Be Delayed Into October

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner deliveries may not resume until late October as the company continues to work with regulators on proposed inspections for its highly successful twinjet. However, deliveries have been paused until Boeing can work out some of the kinks relating to production issues and get the aircraft ready for arrival with eager customers.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Etihad’s CEO Isn’t Clear On Boeing 777X Delivery Timeline

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways isn’t sure when it will take delivery of its first Boeing 777X aircraft. The airline’s CEO, Tony Douglas, exclusively revealed to Simple Flying that he doesn’t currently have a delivery window for the next generation jet, something which he described as “quite sad.”. Boeing is set...
BusinessDigital Photography Review

Brendan Schulman, DJI's VP of Policy & Legal Affairs, leaves DJI

After serving as DJI's Vice President of Policy and Legal Affairs for over six years, Brendan Schulman is parting ways with the world's largest drone manufacturer. He announced his exit in an email to colleagues and friends, including DroneXL's Haye Kesteloo. Schulman will also leave the drone industry, altogether, as he starts a new job as Vice President of Policy & Government Relations on Monday with Boston Dynamics – a company that creates robots 'to enrich peoples lives'.
Carsgmauthority.com

Tesla Cybertruck Now Delayed Until Late 2022

Deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck will not begin until late 2022, the automaker revealed this week. The Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled in late 2019, with company CEO Elon Musk at the time saying the car would be ready for a U.S. market launch by late 2021. Rumors then started to swirl the funky-looking electric pickup would be delayed, with the company starting the design engineering process later than expected. Now, according to a report from Electrek, Tesla has updated its website to say the vehicle will not be ready until 2022. Sources familiar with the matter also told the publication the truck will not be ready until late 2022 and that production would not ramp up to a significant level until 2023.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

China shares supposed video of Taliban using US planes as toys

China has mocked the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan by sharing footage that supposedly shows Taliban fighters turning abandoned US military planes into toys. Chinese governmental official Lijian Zhao, who is the spokesperson for the foreign ministry, tweeted the video Thursday. “The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES....
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart to end quarterly bonuses amid wage hikes

Walmart is ending a decades-old practice. The retail giant will eliminate its quarterly bonuses for store workers starting at the end of its current fiscal year, which falls on January 31, 2022. The move comes on the heels of Walmart’s third pay increase in the past 12 months. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Retailwsau.com

Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses for store workers – WSJ

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc is phasing out its decades-old quarterly bonuses for store workers as it implements hourly wage raises for employees, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3BUrgpZ on Thursday, citing an internal memo. The report added the U.S. retailer would scrap the benefit, dubbed MyShare, at the end of its...
Businesswmleader.com

Amazon goes for jugular in FCC spat with Elon Musk over SpaceX internet plans

Amazon told U.S. regulators on Wednesday that Elon Musk does not believe government regulations apply to the billionaire who heads Tesla and SpaceX as the companies spar over rival satellite-based internet plans. In a harshly worded filing with the Federal Communications Commission, Amazon accused Musk of ignoring a variety of...
Congress & Courtsinvesting.com

U.S. FTC meeting will scrutinize Big Tech's small deals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will hold its next open meeting on Sept. 15 to hear staff findings on deals that Big Tech firms like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) make which are sometimes too small to spark antitrust scrutiny, the agency said on Wednesday. The agency...
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Brazil Announces Free Pickup And Delivery Service Through October

Ford Brazil is in the middle of a major overhaul following FoMoCo’s decision to cease manufacturing operations in the South American country early this year. But change was sorely needed after news leaked out that the automaker has lost nearly $12 billion in Brazil over the last 10 years and its sales plummeted 76 percent in July. Thus, Ford Brazil launched a digital car subscription service back in June, extended its free FordPass Connect trial period to two years, and now, will offer free vehicle pickup and delivery through October.

