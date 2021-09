We are now in September, which is always a special month in baseball, and not just because it’s the final stretch run to the postseason. This is also when rosters expand, though it’s happening a bit differently this year. Whereas teams could always carry up to 40 players in the month of September, the rosters have been capped at 28 for the season’s final month starting this season. (It technically was supposed to begin in 2020, but COVID threw that timing off.) For this week’s roundtable, we asked the staff if they prefer the new rule or the old one?