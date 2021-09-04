East Bay Parks need your help for California Coastal Cleanup Day
SAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY, CA (Sept. 4, 2021) — East Bay Regional Park District is taking a two-way approach this year to the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day. The district will host in-person volunteer cleanup efforts on Saturday, Sept. 18 at six regional parklands: Martin Luther King in Oakland, Crown Beach in Alameda, Point Isabel in Richmond, Radke Martinez, Del Valle south of Livermore, and Hayward Regional Shoreline.pioneerpublishers.com
