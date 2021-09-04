CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

East Bay Parks need your help for California Coastal Cleanup Day

By Ned MacKay
pioneerpublishers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY, CA (Sept. 4, 2021) — East Bay Regional Park District is taking a two-way approach this year to the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day. The district will host in-person volunteer cleanup efforts on Saturday, Sept. 18 at six regional parklands: Martin Luther King in Oakland, Crown Beach in Alameda, Point Isabel in Richmond, Radke Martinez, Del Valle south of Livermore, and Hayward Regional Shoreline.

pioneerpublishers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
City
Oakley, CA
Local
California Society
City
Fremont, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Volunteers#Coastal Cleanup Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy