I had a degree in “lived experience” before I earned my degree from Winston-Salem State University. Living in East Winston with my young son, I became a product of my environment. I witnessed how awful the living conditions were. I saw how the community’s living conditions forced people to make tough choices, to sometimes live and behave unethically. Determined not to become another statistic of poverty, I slowly began climbing the ladder to upward economic mobility. But I don’t want to make this journey alone. I want to bring many others with me and have innovative plans to do so.