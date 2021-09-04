As Hurricane Ida Recovery Begins, New Yorkers Want A Permanent Solution

South Louisiana, especially Down the Bayou, is in extreme need of relief and recovery aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. So instead of the usual pithy Bon Vivant fodder, today’s post is dedicated to people and organizations with boots on the ground helping in real time. There are so many worthwhile individuals and entities helping in the affected areas, so please feel free to donate to your favorite if you can help. But if you aren’t sure where to donate, here’s a list to get you started, including a summary (mostly from each organization’s website or donation page) of the group’s mission or group it supports.