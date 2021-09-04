Tuna species recovering despite growing pressures on marine life - IUCN Red List
The IUCN Red List now includes 138,374 species of which 38,543 are threatened with extinction. “Today’s IUCN Red List update is a powerful sign that, despite increasing pressures on our oceans, species can recover if states truly commit to sustainable practices,” said Dr Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General. “States and others now gathered at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille must seize the opportunity to boost ambition on biodiversity conservation, and work towards binding targets based on sound scientific data. These Red List assessments demonstrate just how closely our lives and livelihoods are intertwined with biodiversity.”www.iucn.org
