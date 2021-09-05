CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

United States playing catch-up after first day of Solheim Cup

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TFH7_0bmwYe8U00

History was made on Day 1 of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness.

Europe has its largest lead ever after the opening two sessions — 5½ to 2½, tying an event record that was set by the Americans in 1998 and equaled in 2017.

Not bad for a group that entered as underdogs, with only a smattering of fans in attendance.

“Absolutely delighted,” European captain Catriona Matthew said.

The Europeans jumped out to a 3½-½ advantage in morning foursomes, silencing the boisterous crowd that had Inverness buzzing as the sun rose just after 7 a.m. Team USA created some momentum in the afternoon by splitting the four matches, but Europe could be the group bringing the energy to No. 1 Sunday morning because of a rules controversy that left their team in a sour but spirited mood.

In afternoon fourball, Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing were all square with Madelene Sagstrom and Nanna Koertsz-Maden on the par-5 13th hole when what could potentially be a defining moment of the tournament unfolded. Korda’s eagle putt stopped just right of the cup and barely hung over the lip. Sagstrom picked up Korda’s ball to concede the birdie putt.

However, the rules state that a player cannot touch their opponent’s ball if it’s over the lip of the cup. The putt is considered holed if there is a penalty. So Korda made eagle, and the Americans won the hole. They went on to win the match 1 up.

“It was definitely awkward,” Korda said. “You don’t want to win a hole like that. I got off the green, and we kind of were talking, and [rules official] Missy [Jones] already came up to us and was like, ‘I’m calling it in, I want to check it out.’ We didn’t even have a say, honestly.”

Sagstrom was visibly emotional standing near the 18th green when the match concluded.

“Obviously, I wasn’t following the rules about leaving the ball for 10 seconds,” Sagstrom said. “But I do believe in integrity and honor of the game of golf, and I would never pick up a putt that had a chance to go in. I personally don’t agree with the decision with the ball being on the edge, but I didn’t follow the 10-second rule, so it sucks right now because I feel like I let my team down.”

In a meeting earlier this week, rules officials informed players and captains about this particular rule. Statements by the European team after the round seemed to cast blame on the Americans for inquiring about a potential violation when it was obvious that the ball wasn’t going to go in the hole. But that theory was dismissed after officials said they noticed the violation, adding that the U.S. could not have declined to count the stroke.

“If they want to win on something like that, that’s on them,” said Koertsz-Madsen, a message that’s sure to reach the U.S. team room.

The Euros are attempting to win their second consecutive Solheim Cup and win on U.S. soil for only the second time in nine attempts.

The morning foursome matches were all yellow and blue, as Europe won 3½ out of four possible points. All four matches went to the 18th hole, with Europe winning the final hole twice and halving twice.

The biggest stunner was Nelly and Jessica Korda not only losing as partners for the first time but winning just one hole in a 1-up loss to England’s Mel Reid and Ireland’s Leona Maguire.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my Solheim career,” said Maguire, the first Irish woman to play in the Solheim Cup. “Very lucky to have Mel alongside me. I think everybody had written us off today, and we just sort of took that in our stride and wanted to be as relentless and fearless as possible, and I feel like we did that.”

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Finland’s Matilda Castren defeated Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst 1 up, birdieing Nos. 13, 14, and 15 after trailing at the turn. England’s Charley Hull and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen were 1-up winners against Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare.

The only morning points for the U.S. came via a halve by Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, who had England’s Georgia Hall and France’s Celine Boutier dormie with two holes left, only to lose Nos. 17 and 18. Ewing missed a three-foot putt on 18 that would have won the match.

Maguire finished off a storybook first career Solheim Cup round by teaming with Hall to beat Altomare and American rookie Yealimi Noh 1 up. Castren, another Solheim Cup rookie, completed her 2-0-0 day with a 4 and 3 win alongside Nordqvist.

“Delighted to get two points on the board,” Maguire said. “Had two great partners today.”

Salas made a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole of her match with first-timer Jennifer Kupcho versus Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Germany’s Sophia Popov, another Solheim Cup rookie.

“I knew what I had to do, and I just said, ‘I’m ready for this moment,’” an excited Salas said afterward. “Jennifer was just rock solid all day and just kept me in it. I think we worked well together. It was a team effort to get the job done today.”

On Sunday, the Americans will need a healthy helping of their afternoon vigor to erase the morning malaise.

“We’re leaving on a good note tonight,” Hurst said. “Looking forward to playing tomorrow.”

Comments / 0

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
639
Followers
890
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#United States#Americans#Europeans#Team Usa#Eagle#Irish#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisThe Guardian

USA v Europe: Solheim Cup, day one – live!

Here are the pairings for the afternoon fourballs (all times BST). I’ll be back in an hour to report on the early afternoon exchanges and everything thereafter. 1735: Nelly Korda / Ally Ewing v Nanna Koerstz Madsen / Madelene Sagstrom. 1750: Jennifer Kupcho / Lizette Salas v Carlota Ciganda /...
Golfpunditarena.com

Leona Maguire stars in Solheim Cup ahead of final day

Leona Maguire stars in Solheim Cup debut. Leona Maguire put in an exceptional performance at the Solheim Cup on Sunday as she continued her remarkable debut at the event. Along with partner Mel Reid, the Cavan golfer ensured that Europe will go into Monday’s final day two points ahead of the United States after the pair snatched a half against Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas on the 19th hole in their fourball meeting last night.
Sportsgolf365.com

Leona Maguire stars for Europe before United States fight back in Solheim Cup

Ireland’s Leona Maguire continued to enjoy a dream debut before the United States staged a spirited fightback on day two of the Solheim Cup in Toledo. Maguire, who partnered Georgia Hall to victory in Saturday’s fourballs, teamed up with Mel Reid for the pair’s second foursomes success on Sunday, thrashing world number one Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing 5 and 4.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Europe hold the advantage heading into final day of Solheim Cup

Europe will take a two-point lead into the final day of the 17th Solheim Cup after withstanding a determined fightback from the United States on day two in Toledo.The home side won three of the morning foursomes to close the gap to a single point and led in three of the afternoon fourballs at one point.However, victories for Carlota Ciganda and rookie Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen ensured Catriona Matthew’s side would lead heading into Monday’s 12 singles matches.That advantage looked set to be a single point until Mel Reid and Leona Maguire snatched a...
GolfBBC

Leona Maguire: 'Incredible' homecoming for star Irish golfer

"It's been incredible... moments like this are special." They are the words of Irish golfer Leona Maguire who returned to her native Cavan on Wednesday night after helping Europe win the Solheim Cup. Held every two years, the competition boasts the most highly coveted trophy in women's professional team golf.
Toledo, OHGolf Channel

These Solheim Cup rookies can't wait to get to the first tee

TOLEDO, Ohio - There’s nothing that can truly prepare a Solheim Cup rookie for the 3,000 cheering fans they’ll encounter when they walk onto the first tee for the first time at the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Amongst the rookies competing this weekend, stepping onto that first tee is the one moment that has them all anxious.
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Sagstrom left on verge of tears after rules row at Solheim Cup

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Team Europe's Madelene Sagstrom struggled to keep her emotions in check after a rules controversy erupted on the first day of the Solheim Cup on Saturday. The United States' Nelly Korda was putting for an eagle on the par-five 13th during the afternoon fourball session, when her ball stopped on the edge of the hole and was picked up by Sagstrom and handed back to her.
Golfchatsports.com

Jennifer Kupcho gets engaged ahead of first Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio – Jennifer Kupcho has more to celebrate than just making her first Solheim Cup team. Last week, the inaugural winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur announced her engagement on Instagram to her boyfriend, Jay Monahan (yep, Jay Monahan). Kupcho’s boyfriend of a year and a half proposed while the couple was at dinner.
GolfBBC

Solheim Cup: US awarded putt after ball picked up too early

United States star Nelly Korda is awarded a hole-winning eagle putt after Europe's Madelene Sagstrom picks up the ball by the hole before the 10 seconds stated in the rules had elapsed. The hole proves decisive for Korda and her playing partner Ally Ewing as they win their fourball by...
GolfGolf Digest

The first tee at the Solheim Cup is one of the best scenes in all of sports

There’s nothing quite like it in golf. The first tee at the Solheim Cup is loud, it’s packed, it’s passionate, it’s not your normal tournament. The Solheim Cup has its own form of etiquette on the first tee: Instead of quiet fans, if you ask them for noise, you’ll get it. Danielle Kang loved the energy of the crowd from her first Solheim Cup back in 2017. True to form, she was hyping the crowd up again on Saturday at Inverness as she teed off in the first match with her partner, Austin Ernst. They took on newly crowned AIG Women’s Open winner Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren in foursomes.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Christiaan Bezuidenhout holes INCREDIBLE putt at 18 to share lead at BMW PGA

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout closed with three straight birdies to join Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat out in front on 8-under par after 18 holes at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Bezuidenhout, who earned his PGA Tour card following a solo third in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last week, drained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy