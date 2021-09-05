United States playing catch-up after first day of Solheim Cup

History was made on Day 1 of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness.

Europe has its largest lead ever after the opening two sessions — 5½ to 2½, tying an event record that was set by the Americans in 1998 and equaled in 2017.

Not bad for a group that entered as underdogs, with only a smattering of fans in attendance.

“Absolutely delighted,” European captain Catriona Matthew said.

The Europeans jumped out to a 3½-½ advantage in morning foursomes, silencing the boisterous crowd that had Inverness buzzing as the sun rose just after 7 a.m. Team USA created some momentum in the afternoon by splitting the four matches, but Europe could be the group bringing the energy to No. 1 Sunday morning because of a rules controversy that left their team in a sour but spirited mood.

In afternoon fourball, Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing were all square with Madelene Sagstrom and Nanna Koertsz-Maden on the par-5 13th hole when what could potentially be a defining moment of the tournament unfolded. Korda’s eagle putt stopped just right of the cup and barely hung over the lip. Sagstrom picked up Korda’s ball to concede the birdie putt.

However, the rules state that a player cannot touch their opponent’s ball if it’s over the lip of the cup. The putt is considered holed if there is a penalty. So Korda made eagle, and the Americans won the hole. They went on to win the match 1 up.

“It was definitely awkward,” Korda said. “You don’t want to win a hole like that. I got off the green, and we kind of were talking, and [rules official] Missy [Jones] already came up to us and was like, ‘I’m calling it in, I want to check it out.’ We didn’t even have a say, honestly.”

Sagstrom was visibly emotional standing near the 18th green when the match concluded.

“Obviously, I wasn’t following the rules about leaving the ball for 10 seconds,” Sagstrom said. “But I do believe in integrity and honor of the game of golf, and I would never pick up a putt that had a chance to go in. I personally don’t agree with the decision with the ball being on the edge, but I didn’t follow the 10-second rule, so it sucks right now because I feel like I let my team down.”

In a meeting earlier this week, rules officials informed players and captains about this particular rule. Statements by the European team after the round seemed to cast blame on the Americans for inquiring about a potential violation when it was obvious that the ball wasn’t going to go in the hole. But that theory was dismissed after officials said they noticed the violation, adding that the U.S. could not have declined to count the stroke.

“If they want to win on something like that, that’s on them,” said Koertsz-Madsen, a message that’s sure to reach the U.S. team room.

The Euros are attempting to win their second consecutive Solheim Cup and win on U.S. soil for only the second time in nine attempts.

The morning foursome matches were all yellow and blue, as Europe won 3½ out of four possible points. All four matches went to the 18th hole, with Europe winning the final hole twice and halving twice.

The biggest stunner was Nelly and Jessica Korda not only losing as partners for the first time but winning just one hole in a 1-up loss to England’s Mel Reid and Ireland’s Leona Maguire.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my Solheim career,” said Maguire, the first Irish woman to play in the Solheim Cup. “Very lucky to have Mel alongside me. I think everybody had written us off today, and we just sort of took that in our stride and wanted to be as relentless and fearless as possible, and I feel like we did that.”

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Finland’s Matilda Castren defeated Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst 1 up, birdieing Nos. 13, 14, and 15 after trailing at the turn. England’s Charley Hull and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen were 1-up winners against Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare.

The only morning points for the U.S. came via a halve by Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, who had England’s Georgia Hall and France’s Celine Boutier dormie with two holes left, only to lose Nos. 17 and 18. Ewing missed a three-foot putt on 18 that would have won the match.

Maguire finished off a storybook first career Solheim Cup round by teaming with Hall to beat Altomare and American rookie Yealimi Noh 1 up. Castren, another Solheim Cup rookie, completed her 2-0-0 day with a 4 and 3 win alongside Nordqvist.

“Delighted to get two points on the board,” Maguire said. “Had two great partners today.”

Salas made a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole of her match with first-timer Jennifer Kupcho versus Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Germany’s Sophia Popov, another Solheim Cup rookie.

“I knew what I had to do, and I just said, ‘I’m ready for this moment,’” an excited Salas said afterward. “Jennifer was just rock solid all day and just kept me in it. I think we worked well together. It was a team effort to get the job done today.”

On Sunday, the Americans will need a healthy helping of their afternoon vigor to erase the morning malaise.

“We’re leaving on a good note tonight,” Hurst said. “Looking forward to playing tomorrow.”