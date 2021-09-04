CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building our own Penetration Testing Box with Raspberry Pi

infosecwriteups.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReally, all you need for hacking is a raspberry pi. In spite of its small size, it is a very powerful instrument. By using it, you can attack different devices around you, so be careful, we begin. First of all, this list will help you find and buy everything you...

Computers
Tom's Hardware

Explore an 8-Bit Earth with a Raspberry Pi Google Maps NES Cartridge

Back in 2012, Google teased a video of a working Google Maps NES cartridge. It showed a demonstration of a family plugging in the cartridge and even blowing on it to get access to an 8-bit version of our planet. Unfortunately, this was just part of an April Fool’s Day gag, but that didn’t stop maker Ciciplusplus from developing his own, functional Google Maps NES cartridge almost a decade later with the help of a Raspberry Pi.
Technology

LibreELEC 10 “Matrix” Released with Better Raspberry Pi 4 Support

LibreELEC 10 is here to bring Kodi 19 “Matrix” to LibreELEC users and comes with better support for Raspberry Pi 4 devices, supporting HDMI output up to 4Kp30, HDR output (HDR10 and HLG), HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD), as well as H264 and H265 hardware decoding. However,...
ElectronicsRaspberry Pi

Super 8 camera goes digital with Raspberry Pi

Clem from element14 found a discarded Super 8 camera and wanted to channel his inner filmmaking hipster, but he didn’t want to spend tons of money on analogue film, so he digitised the camera with Raspberry Pi. Clem recreated an original Super 8 cartridge and packed it with tiny hardware...
ComputersZDNet

Master Arduino and Raspberry Pi with this $40 course bundle

Whether you are ready to start traveling now that the world is opening up again, or you'd just like to splurge on some new gaming accessories, switching to a new career in the highly-paid tech industry would be a good move toward making those things more affordable. The Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle can put you well on your way to a coding and programming career with 59 hours of courses covering Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ROS1, and ROS2.
Computers
Tom's Hardware

How To Customize the Raspberry Pi Splash Screen

When a Raspberry Pi boots in Raspberry Pi OS, we see a splash screen, an image that tells us that the operating system is loading. But why settle for the default? If we are planning to embed a Raspberry Pi in an art installation, interactive advertisement or information board, then a custom splash screen is a cool and simple way to add a little class to your project. Or you could just change the image to amuse yourself and your friends. Replacing the Raspberry Pi splash screen is exceptionally easy.
Electronics
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Keeps Guinea Pigs Safe with Telegram Bot

Porkchop and Hamhock are a couple of guinea pigs with one of the best Raspberry Pi-based monitoring systems an owner can make. Developed by Christian Hollinger, this project is designed to provide remote observation features without the need for an inaccessible third-party server that may or may not be storing private data.
Computers

Raspberry Pi Plex Media Player #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Using the Plex Media Player, you will be able to play media files delivered from your Plex Media Server. One of the most significant advantages of Plex is that it can transcode video files to your devices. Transcoding allows even a device like the Raspberry Pi to play a vast range of video files.
Computers

Elecrow CrowPi Raspberry Pi educational kit hands-on

Educational electronics kits constitute one of the fastest-growing product segments in the educational market. The world's shift to Internet-of-Things applications combined with the falling cost of simple computers like the Raspberry Pi have make electronics and computer engineering attractive subjects for students of all grade levels. Elecrow's CrowPi is one...
Computers

SATANAS – self-made network storage with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

There is more on the subject in issue 4/21 of Make. Fast SSDs on an energy-saving Raspberry as Network Attached Storage (NAS), with SATA instead of the braking access via USB: That is SATAN, our devilishly good and as hellishly fast Raspberry project. This makes it possible Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 – a mini-Raspi version without interface sockets – in combination with an IO board.
Coding & Programming

Build Your Own Custom Dataset using Python

How I constructed thousands of rows of data points from scratch. Data is the foundation of data science and machine learning. Thousands upon thousands of data points are needed in order to analyze, visualize, draw conclusions, and build ML models. In some situations, data is readily available and free to download. Other times, the data is nowhere to be found.
Technology
Tom's Hardware

How To Build a Person-Detecting Doorbell with Raspberry Pi

I don’t have a doorbell, and while I could go out and buy a wireless one - I never pass up an opportunity to over-complicate something for the sake of learning to do something new. Today we’re dipping our toes into home security by building an automatic person-detecting doorbell system using a security camera and a Raspberry Pi.
Computers

How was my first Web Application Penetration Test

A while ago a client of mine asked for a WAPT (Web Application Penetration Test) for his company; the web application was built in Microsoft environment, so with all the ASP.NET and .NET framework stuffs that Linux boys always pass: this was the first real WAPT I have ever done.
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 4 Resurrects Motorola 68000 Educational Computer Board

Motorola's 68000 processor falls into the category of legendary CPUs, primarily because it was one of the first 32-bit CPU designs to appear and was deemed one of the fastest models of its time. Recently podstawek, a member of an electronics enthusiast community, resurrected the Motorola 68000 Educational Computer Board by using a Raspberry Pi 4.
Computers

MutantC v4 is a DIY, hackable handheld PC powered by a Raspberry Pi

The MutantC is a handheld computer with a small inch touchscreen display, a slide-out keyboard, a Raspberry Pi and a battery pack, all held together in a 3D printed case. The developer of this DIY handheld introduced the first model in 2019, and has been refining the design ever since.
Computers

MutantC V4 – DIY Raspberry Pi Handheld PC adds ESP32-S2 module

Earlier this year we wrote about Mutantc V3 DIY Raspberry PI UMPC after noticing a talk about it at FOSDEM 2021 online conference. MutantC V4 is a new version of the Raspberry Pi handheld PC that is both easier to build and cheaper. The new model replaces the Arduino Pro...
Computers

Raspberry Pi is the most popular SBC

The Raspberry Pi is the most popular SBC with 44% of professional users preferring it to other SBCs, finds a survey of professional engineers by Farnell, Arduino was ranked second (28%) with Beagleboard in third place (6%). These market-leading SBCs simplify new product development and reduce time to market, allowing...
Electronics

Best Raspberry Pi accessories 2021

Shut down safely: Geekworm X735 V2.5 Power Management. This battery-powered HAT plugs into your Raspberry Pi 3 B+ or 4B and acts as an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) to give everything time to shut down safely. It works with both a momentary button or a latching switch for customizable power control. And this HAT can also be stacked with other accessory boards, so you can expand your Pi without limitations.
Computers

Windows on Raspberry Pi Made Easier

There are tons of uses for a Raspberry Pi. One special effects team uses it for 3D mapping, and a seasoned veteran of the pocket-sized computer uses it to protect his package deliveries. It took some time, but you can finally install Windows on Raspberry Pi. You just have to really know what you’re doing, and the process is pretty intense. Some would even call it a waste of time. (I gasp at the thought of any Maker project being a waste of time, but I digress.) That was the case before a new script, dubbed WoR-flasher (for Windows on Raspberry), came out. This Linux-based script aims to make the process somewhat easier. The developer goes so far as to call it “a piece of cake”. I’ll be looking to test Windows on Raspberry Pi myself in the near future.
Technology

Control your Raspberry Pi remotely with your smartphone

Wouldn't it be nice to control the general-purpose input/outputs (GPIOs) of the Raspberry Pi remotely with your smartphone? If you can answer the question in the affirmative, I would like to introduce you to a simple way to implement this. Writing this article, I have no specific application in mind, but I can think of combining it with lawn irrigation, any illumination, or a garage door opener.

