It took an ugly preseason performance, but the Giants might be willing to meet in the middle with critics regarding their offensive line. The Giants pulled from an area of depth to address an area of weakness Monday when they traded defensive end B.J. Hill to the Bengals for offensive lineman Billy Price, according to sources. Hill did not play Sunday against the Patriots, which suggests he was protected against injury and trade talks were underway before the offensive line set off alarm bells by allowing four sacks and 11 quarterback hits.