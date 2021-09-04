Position preview: Will WRs help Giants’ passing game take a step forward in 2021?
The New York Giants sunk a lot of resources into their wide receiver corps for the 2021 season. Not only did they sign free agent Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract ($40 million guaranteed), but they invested their first-round draft pick in the position as well. The team selected Kadarius Toney at 20th overall to add versatility and some much-needed explosive athleticism to their passing attack.www.chatsports.com
