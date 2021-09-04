Position preview: Will WRs help Giants’ passing game take a step forward in 2021?

Your fantasy football draft is done, so now it's time to kick back and enjoy the Week 1 games, right? Hell no! It's time to get a jumpstart on working the waiver wire. Whether you already regret some draft picks or you have players you've moved to IR, don't let "open" roster spots go to waste. Try to anticipate who might be hot pickups heading into Week 2 after a breakout game -- Mac Jones, Tony Jones Jr., Rondale Moore -- and add them now while they're still free agents so you don't have to burn a valuable waiver claim.