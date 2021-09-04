Planned Water Outage for September 4, 2021
PWS 250008
PLANNED WATER OUTAGE
There will be a planned water outage on September 4, 2021 from 8AM-8PM. The water will be turned off for a repair and will affect approximately 120 connections in the following area:
- [300-499] Bounds Street
- [800-899] Serville Dr.
- [5200-5299] Clair St.
- [5200-5299] Ponce De Leon Pl.
- [5200-5299] Bienville Pl.
- [5200-5299] Diberville Pl.
- [5200-5299] Cedar Park Dr.
- [400-499] Marquis St.
- [5100-5299] Galaxie Dr.
- [5100-5299] Keele St.
- [400-499] Comet Dr.
This outage will affect Jerry’s Little Lambs Learning, Creative Kids Academy, Mississippi Testing and Pepper Mill Apts. Once water has been restored, a boil water notice will be issued for the affected area. Due to the Labor Day Holiday, sampling will begin Tuesday, September 7.
