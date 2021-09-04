CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Planned Water Outage for September 4, 2021

Posted by 
Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi
 8 days ago

PWS 250008

PLANNED WATER OUTAGE

There will be a planned water outage on September 4, 2021 from 8AM-8PM. The water will be turned off for a repair and will affect approximately 120 connections in the following area:

  • [300-499] Bounds Street
  • [800-899] Serville Dr.
  • [5200-5299] Clair St.
  • [5200-5299] Ponce De Leon Pl.
  • [5200-5299] Bienville Pl.
  • [5200-5299] Diberville Pl.
  • [5200-5299] Cedar Park Dr.
  • [400-499] Marquis St.
  • [5100-5299] Galaxie Dr.
  • [5100-5299] Keele St.
  • [400-499] Comet Dr.

This outage will affect Jerry’s Little Lambs Learning, Creative Kids Academy, Mississippi Testing and Pepper Mill Apts. Once water has been restored, a boil water notice will be issued for the affected area. Due to the Labor Day Holiday, sampling will begin Tuesday, September 7.

###

Comments / 0

Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi

49
Followers
140
Post
315
Views
ABOUT

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi. It is one of two county seats of Hinds County, along with Raymond, Mississippi. The city of Jackson also includes around 3,000 acres (12.1 km2) comprising Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport in Rankin County and a small portion of Madison County. The city's population was estimated to be 160,628 in 2019, a decline from 173,514 in 2010. The city sits on the Pearl River and is located in the greater Jackson Prairie region of Mississippi.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Serville#Galaxie Dr#Creative Kids Academy#Mississippi Testing And#Pepper Mill Apts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Elkins, WVWBOY

City of Elkins plans water outage Monday night on D&E campus

ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins Water System announced a possible water outage occurring Monday night in the Davis and Elkins College area. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, all water for customers on the D&E campus, Patricia Avenue, Grandview Avenue, Spruce Street, Sycamore Street and Harpertown Road will be turned off or at low pressure. This planned outage is due to the City of Elkins Water System employees replacing the fire hydrants on the D&E campus.
Bixby, OKPosted by
KRMG

City of Bixby reporting water outage for some customers

BIXBY, Okla. — The city of Bixby is reporting a water outage for some customers. Currently, there are water outages for areas south of 161 Street from Yale to Mingo including Leonard and Lake Bixhoma area, the city posted on their social media channels on Thursday morning. All Bixby water...
Susanville, CALassen County News

City residents asked to conserve water during outage

Due to the current the power outage, City of Susanville Water customers are asked to conserve water by not using water for outdoor irrigation at this time. The City has difficulty keeping up with outdoor watering demands when the power is out, it shared Tuesday.
Animalsaddisontexas.net

Mosquito Spraying Planned for Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9

West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes recently trapped in the Celestial neighborhood in Addison. Spraying will take place in the Les Lacs, Park Place and Midway Meadows neighborhoods on Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9 the hour immediately before sunrise (approximately 5am to 6am). The pesticide that...
Ambler, PAaroundambler.com

Power outages impact Ambler water facilities

The Borough of Ambler issued a notice today that the storm resulted in power outages that impacted its water facilities. Due to that, water is temporarily coming from Aqua. The notice also mentioned that you can help lessen the impact by conserving water until power is fully restored. Below is...
Lifestylekxlp941.com

Parts Of Boundary Waters Reopening September 4th

Some parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will reopen to visitors beginning this weekend. Yesterday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that portions of the LaCroix, Kawishiwi and Tofte Ranger districts will be reopened for overnight and day use starting Saturday. Parts of the western area will remain closed due to extreme drought and active fire conditions. Permits for reopened portions will be available to reserve today as well.
Trousdale County, TNLebanon Democrat

Water Board plans study of future needs

The Water Board approved one capital improvement project at its Aug. 24 meeting and delayed its decision on a second, but questioned whether either project was the best use of the department’s resources. The board approved construction of a tie-in from Bridal Path Lane to Highway 141 that would cover...
Kailua, HIKHON2

Water outage scheduled for Kailua Beach on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a planned water outage at Kailua Beach on Wednesday, as Board of Water Supply crews work on the Lanikai Water System Improvements project. The Kalapawai-side of Kailua Beach Park will be without water from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Two portable toilets will be at the park during the outage.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Household Hazardous Materials Disposal Day planned in September

The Carroll County Solid Waste Management Commission will host a Household Hazardous Material Disposal Day for residents of Carroll County. The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Carroll County Recycling Center located at 19111 Kittyhawk Ave. in Carroll. This event is free to any household in Carroll County. No appointments are necessary, and residents will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wetumpka, ALWetumpka Herald

Schools closing at 1 p.m. due to water outage

Wetumpka Elementary, Middle and High schools are closing at 1 p.m. today due to a water outage in the Wetumpka area. The outage was caused by a water main leak Thursday, which is currently being worked on by the Wetumpka Water System. The outage is not expected to impact a...
Politicsspmetrowire.com

September is ‘Preparedness Month,’ residents encouraged to plan ahead

Preparing for disasters protects everyone you love, and ReadyWisconsin encourages people to take time during September to ensure they have the tools needed to respond to potential disasters and emergencies in their community. Gov. Tony Evers has declared September Preparedness Month in the state of Wisconsin. “Every year, our state...
Benton County, MOSedalia Democrat

Route H to close Sept. 14 for rehab project

Drivers should look for alternate routes when the Benton County Route H bridge over Cole Camp Creek near Edmondson is closed beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new surface. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy