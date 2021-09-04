Don’t Pay $110, Get Kingston’s HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Kingston HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is perfect for intense competition, and you can get one for $54.99 shipped, today only, originally $109.99. Unlike other competitors, this keyboard has Kailh Silver Speed mechanical key switches that offer shorter key travel time and less actuation force for faster gameplay. Plus, a solid steel alloy frame in a compact design helps keep your desk organized. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0