Don’t Pay $110, Get Kingston’s HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 Shipped – Today Only

When it comes to PC gaming, having a reliable mouse that combines precision with comfort and customization is key. The Razer DeathAdder Essential wired gaming mouse has been a popular option in the community for years, and it's one of our picks for the best gaming mouse under $50. Though its list price is $50, the Razer DeathAdder normally hangs out around the $30 mark, but right now as part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can snag it for just 20 bucks. That's a steal for this budget gaming mouse, but you don't have much time to take advantage of the offer -- it ends tonight.