A South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were shot dead has resigned from his law firm amid claims he stole money from the company.Alex Murdaugh was flown to hospital by helicopter after he was grazed by a bullet shot at him as he changed a tyre by the side of a road.The law firm PMPED, which was founded by Mr Murdaugh’s great-grandfather, said it was hiring an accounting firm to go through its books and see how much money was allegedly missing.It has not said how much money it believes was stolen from them.“This is disappointing news for all...