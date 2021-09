The Girls Golf team beat Portage 189-202 at Sandy Pines to start a busy week. The Kougars were led by Brynlee “little one in front” Deboard who continued her medalist streak with a 41 after a great eagle 3 on hole #2 to start her round. Allison “Smiley” Rushmore shot a solid 46 laughing with Brynlee around the course. Lilly “Jim’s Cafe” Van Loon continued her hot streak with a 48. Kaelyn Lukasik finished things off for the Kougars with a 54. The girls will be back in action Wednesday vs Valparaiso and Wheeler.