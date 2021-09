ALPENA — With thunder rumbling in the far distance, members of Alpena’s Mixed Beach Volleyball League competed in the Tuesday night league championship at Mich-e-ke-wis Park in Alpena on Saturday afternoon. The 300-plus member league — at 42 teams the largest beach volleyball league in Michigan, according to organizer Chuck Helinski — hopes to expand with the addition of a youth division for 16- to 21-year-olds in the near future. Needed repairs delayed the start of the season in early June after high water levels damaged the playing area. “Lake Huron ate up Court 4,” Helinski said.