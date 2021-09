– Sydney Siemer and Addison Meeks completed their first high school golf match against East River High school. Both girls played extremely well and had some great moments during their match. Sydney started her round with a great shot on a par 3 with her 3 wood, leaving it 10 feet short of the hole and two putting for her first career par! Addison had a great second shot on hole one right down the fairway. This Par 5 would have been the longest hole she has completed this season and her second shot set her up well to a great finish on the hole.