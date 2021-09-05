CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants place OF Alex Dickerson on 10-day injured list with right hamstring strain

By Mark Polishuk
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fTC8_0bmwQtqT00
Alex Dickerson is suffering from a right hamstring strain. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Dickerson has been placed on the 10-day injured list, as the Giants announced that the outfielder is suffering from a right hamstring strain. Mauricio Dubon has been called up from Triple-A in the corresponding move.

This is the third time Dickerson has visited the IL this year, with slightly more than the minimum amount of time missed due to an upper-back strain and a right shoulder impingement. The Giants are surely hopeful of another brief absence since the team will want all hands on deck in the battle with the Dodgers for the NL West crown. Considering the timing, however, anything more than a minor strain could threaten to sideline Dickerson for the remainder of the season.

These cumulative injuries could explain Dickerson’s struggles this year, after batting .286/.350/.529 with 16 homers over 360 plate appearances in 2019-20. This year, Dickerson is hitting only .235/.303/.426 with 13 homers in 304 PA, with much less hard contact and dropoffs in both his strikeout and walk rates. After tearing up right-handed pitching in the previous two seasons, the left-handed-hitting Dickerson has managed just a .719 OPS in 278 PA against righties in 2021.

The Giants do have outfield depth to make up for Dickerson’s loss, as Kris Bryant could see more time as a corner outfielder now that Evan Longoria is back from the injured list and ready to assume third base duties. With LaMonte Wade Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski toggling back and forth between center and right field, the Giants could also shift Wade to left field duty or use Austin Slater or Darin Ruf. The versatile Dubon’s return also adds a bit more infield help considering that Donovan Solano and Wilmer Flores are both still on the IL.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Wilmer Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Injured List#Triple A#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Giants starting Alex Dickerson in left field on Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Dickerson will operate left after Darin Ruf was benched against Milwaukee. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Corbin Burnes, our models project Dickerson to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/8

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Alex Verdugo, Kyle Schwarber not playing Wednesday vs. Rays; Bobby Dalbec hitting 5th

BOSTON -- Alex Verdugo, Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez are out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they try to avoid a three-game sweep Wednesday night against the Rays. Kiké Hernández is in center field, Danny Santana is in left field and Kevin Plawecki is catching righty Nathan Eovaldi. Jose Iglesias is the starting shortstop; Bobby Dalbec is hitting fifth for just the second time in his big-league career.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies to place Zach Eflin back on the injured list

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was supposed to make his return to the starting rotation on Thursday against Arizona, but was scratched hours before with more knee issues. He made a rehab start on Saturday in Reading and was deemed healthy enough to return, despite not being stretched out to take on a normal starter’s workload. He underwent an MRI and according to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team is still awaiting the results.
MLBSportsGrid

Kevin Gausman returns from the Injured list Friday for the Giants

Kevin Gausman will start for the Giants on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Gausman was activated off of the COVID-19 injured list in order to make this start. Gausman had been suffering from the side effects of receiving the vaccine. Chadwick Tromp was sent to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Gausman.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Mitch Garver: Placed on injured list

Garver was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Garver had missed five of the last seven games due to a back injury, and he'll have additional time to recover on the 10-day IL. Ryan Jeffers (heel) is in line to serve as the primary catcher, while Willians Astudillo will be available in a depth role.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays place Brett Phillips (ankle) on 10-day injured list

The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Brett Phillips on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain. The Rays haven't indicated how much time Phillips is expected to miss. Manuel Margot should pick up more starts while Phillips is out. Margot is replacing Phillips in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox to play right field and hit seventh.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals place LHP Andrew Miller on 10-day injured list

The Cardinals have placed Andrew Miller on the 10-day injured list because of a left foot blister, per the team. This will be the second time Miller misses time because of a blister on his foot. He missed the entire month of May with a similar injury. When healthy, he has a 4.94 ERA/4.54 FIP over 31 innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Eric Haase returns from the 10-day injured list

The Detroit Tigers had several roster moves to announce this afternoon prior to the start of their weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Foremost among them was the return of catcher Eric Haase, who had been on the 10-day injured list for a right abdominal strain. Haase caught two games this week for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens on rehab assignment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy