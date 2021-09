Thomas Detry, in one stroke, went from contending both at the BMW PGA Championship and in the European Ryder Cup team race, to DQ’d and done. Detry, after shooting a second-round 70 on Friday at one of the European Tour’s biggest events, was disqualified after turning in an incorrect scorecard, a violation of Rule 3.3b of the Rules of Golf. The specifics of Detry’s infraction were not immediately known.