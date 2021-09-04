3409 Manor Oaks Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

Last chance to build in the prestigious Oak Leaf Estates neighborhood. Bring your own builder and build your dream home on 20 acres!!!!!! This beautiful, serene lot has both pasture and hardwoods, partial frontage on a five acre pond stocked with bass, sunfish, blue gill and catfish, and is in a great community to call home. Perfect property for horses, or just enjoying the space and peaceful surroundings. Four board horse fence maintained by the association is on two sides of the property. Neighborhood is off of scenic Huguenot Trail 13 minutes from 288. Easy to get to Midlothian, Chesterfield and the west end. Minutes from Powhatan State Park, other parks along the James River, boat access, Fine Creek Brewery, down town Powhatan, Goochland and much more!! Xfinity high speed internet is available. A soil study has been done. Make the move now before it's too late!