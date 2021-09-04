Katie Taylor pitches 10 round shutout to retain lightweight titles

Katie Taylor said she’s not here to mess around. The Irish boxer (18-0, 6 KOs) has her eyes on defending her WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA titles for as long as she can. “I’m going to try my best to hold on to every one of those belts for as long as I can,” Taylor said in a recent interview. “This is what I’m in the sport for. I want to make history, I want to be a World Champion and I want to hold all of the belts – I’m all in.”