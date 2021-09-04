CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Taylor pitches 10 round shutout to retain lightweight titles

By John J. Raspanti
Maxboxing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) won every round over Jennifer Han to retain her belts at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England Saturday. In the opening stanza, Taylor,35, flicked jabs and fired left hooks. Han, the reigning featherweight champion, moved around but was short with counterblows. A right did land. Han (18-4, 1 KO) tried to be more active in round two. Taylor, bouncing, stalked and landed a couple of lead right hands. The going was frustrating. Han was hard to hit.

