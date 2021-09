Mauricio Lara has vowed to make Josh Warrington pay for his perceived disrespect when the pair clash in their featherweight rematch at Headingley on Saturday night.Lara wrenched his rival’s unbeaten record in a stunning ninth-round knockout win in their first bout in February and is determined to prove it was no fluke when they come face to face for a second time.Lara said: “It really hurt me that such a great champion as him did not give me credit for that performance and on Saturday I am going to show him that we are definitely not on the same level....