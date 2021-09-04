Early results from the West Valley Invitational

The Shelbyville cross country teams competed well on an incredibly hot and humid Saturday morning at the Franklin Community Invitational. The boys finished 14th of a large field of teams, led by strong showings from Michael Fox (18:56), Beau Kenkel (19:00), Eli Von Werder (19:07) and Tristin Maloney (19:59). The girls finished 16th, led by a 20th place (podium performance!) by Stefanie Howard (21:32). Kaila Brattain (23:37) and Angel Kreider (24:51) also had strong showings, with Kreider’s first 5k of the season nearly missing an all-time PR. Most importantly, the coaches were impressed with our teams’ positive attitudes, determination and work ethic this morning in less than ideal conditions. We look forward to a great season from this group! The teams will travel next weekend to Ceraland Park for another very competitive invite, hosted by Columbus North.