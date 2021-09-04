CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Early results from the West Valley Invitational

By Hart Pisani
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Valley Invitational Volleyball Tournament got underway Friday morning with the early portions of the round robin tourney. The games were still being played at press time, but we’ve got the early results for you right now. The format of the tournament was a little bit tricky. Each team...

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Valley#Barrow 26 24#Barrow 25 8#Barrow 16 25#News Miner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Stone Cold Hart: A quick look at local sports

It’s that time again: Let’s take a quick look at everything going on in the world of local sports. The University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced their spectator policy for the upcoming athletics season and fans will be allowed back. However, there will be protocols to follow in regards to Covid-19.
Indiana Gazette

River Valley-West Shamokin canceled

NuMINE — The River Valley at West Shamokin high school football game scheduled for Friday night was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. West Shamokin reported a number of students in quartantine after an exposure to the virus. No details were available on the status of playing the game or how...
Sand Rock, ALweisradio.com

Sand Rock volleyball team wins West End Invitational

WALNUT GROVE – The Sand Rock Lady Wildcats won the West End Volleyball Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Wildcats (11-0) defeated Sardis (25-12, 25-11), West End (25-11, 25-16), Appalachian (25-7, 25-10) and Ashville in the championship (25-16, 25-12). Lanie Henderson posted 31 kills and six blocks for the Lady Wildcats....
catchitkansas.com

Smoky Valley avenges early loss to Nickerson

LYONS, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Central Kansas League volleyball teams did okay for themselves in 2020. Smoky Valley made it all the way to the Class 3A state championship game. Hillsboro finished fourth in Class 2A. Nickerson made a disappointing exit in the first round of substate. Those...
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont cross country runs to 2nd, 6th at Early Bird Invite

FAIRMONT — After a 45-minute delay for rain and lightning, the Fairmont Cardinals and the Blue Earth Area Bucs competed in their first large cross country meet in almost two years. Fairmont’s girls claimed second as a team with 28 points in the grade-specific races, with Marshall taking the top...
Oregon Statearoundptown.com

EP Ladies Golf Oregon Invite Results

The Lady Panther Golf team traveled to Mt. Morris to compete in the first Oregon Invite. The tournament was held at Sunset in Mt. Morris. Sunset is a nine whole course so each player played the course twice in order to get an eighteen hole score. Each of the EP...
Delaware, IAthegazette.com

West Delaware scrambles from behind, wins Independence Volleyball Invite

INDEPENDENCE — Joe Schmitz grimaced and held his forefinger and thumb an inch apart. “That close,” he said. “But that’s why West Delaware is West Delaware.”. Down a set and trailing 19-13 in the second, the Class 3A second-ranked Hawks made it all the way back and edged No. 11 Independence, 23-25, 25-22, 15-11 in the championship match of the Independence Volleyball Invitational on Saturday at Independence High School.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

West overcomes early hiccups, top East

WATERLOO – Every high school football team deals with at least a few hiccups in a season opener. Waterloo East and Waterloo West were no exception Friday at Memorial Stadium where the Wahawks did enough to overcome theirs for a 35-13 victory. Jeremiah Feahn caught a pair of touchdown passes...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Lathrop falls to East Anchorage, West Valley to Wasilla.

Last week, Lathrop put the state on notice as they knocked off the number one team in the state in Soldotna. They knew they’d need some of the same magic they had last week to take down East Anchorage. Sadly, the magic ran out Friday night. The Malemutes gave a...
GolfPantagraph

Golf results from Monday

Jeff Holtz of Bloomington used a 6-iron to ace the 182-yard ninth hole on Friday, Aug. 27, 2020. Witnesses were Steve Batty and Rusty Bledsoe.
Sportsshelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Boys and Girls Cross Country Results from Franklin Invite

The Shelbyville cross country teams competed well on an incredibly hot and humid Saturday morning at the Franklin Community Invitational. The boys finished 14th of a large field of teams, led by strong showings from Michael Fox (18:56), Beau Kenkel (19:00), Eli Von Werder (19:07) and Tristin Maloney (19:59). The girls finished 16th, led by a 20th place (podium performance!) by Stefanie Howard (21:32). Kaila Brattain (23:37) and Angel Kreider (24:51) also had strong showings, with Kreider’s first 5k of the season nearly missing an all-time PR. Most importantly, the coaches were impressed with our teams’ positive attitudes, determination and work ethic this morning in less than ideal conditions. We look forward to a great season from this group! The teams will travel next weekend to Ceraland Park for another very competitive invite, hosted by Columbus North.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

More Covid cancellations for West Valley, Lathrop

Everyone was hoping that with a new school year and a new sports season, Covid-19 would be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus had other plans. This season has already seen numerous games canceled or postponed throughout the state, including Fairbanks. In football alone, there have been five games either canceled or postponed in just four weeks. Now, there’s a whole new batch of changes coming to the prep schedule.
SportsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Lathrop wins big at Delta Invite; West Valley strong in Kodiak

The Lathrop Malemutes turned in their second consecutive dominant cross country performance this past Saturday at the Delta Invitational. There were eight teams competing last weekend in Delta, and the Malemutes were the top finishers. The top four finishers of the boys race all ran for Lathrop while half of the top 10 female finishers were Malemutes, including the top runner.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

West Valley Invitational Volleyball Tournament begins Friday

Volleyball season has been upon us for two weeks, but this week we kick it into high gear. Thursday saw three games around Fairbanks played, but Friday will mark the beginning of the West Valley Invitational. Teams from all across Fairbanks and further have come together to take each other on this weekend.
Avon Lake, OHMorning Journal

Area runners excel at Early Bird Invitational

The annual Early bird Invitational at Avon Lake always posts some great times and scores and Saturday’s race was no different. In the crowded Maroon race, St Edwards took the title with just 35 team points and senior Thomas Hoffman finished in first place with a time of 16:38.0. Keystone’s Stephen Faltay finished in third place with a time of 17:04.9. Westlake finished second in the team race with 75 points, led by KJ Mueller who finished fifth with a time of 17:32.5.
Sportsnmsuroundup.com

NM State Volleyball Faces Early Woes in Springhill Invitational

The New Mexico State Volleyball Team took the Pan American Center court on Friday with the presence of fans for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, winning one of two five set battles against Northwestern (25-19, 19-25, 17-25, 28-26, 15-8), and Arizona (25-14, 25-14, 25-27, 21-25, 12-15) pushing the Aggies to a 3-2 record to start this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy