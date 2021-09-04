Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake
Shortly after Drake released the long-awaited album, social media users started to share the alleged screenshot of the former 'KUWTK' star listening to 'Fair Trade'. AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian apparently remains loyal to her estranged husband Kanye West. After a screenshot of Kim listening to Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy" hit the web, it was revealed that the picture was actually fabricated.www.aceshowbiz.com
