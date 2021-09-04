Lakers soccer scores late to tie Ocelots

The Lakeland Lakers scored in the 77th minute of play to tie the Schoolcraft Ocelots 1-1 at Laker field yesterdy. With the tie, Lakeland's record now stands at 2-0-1. This was a very physical game throughout as the two teams combined for 42 fouls (20 by Lakeland and 22 for Schoolcraft). There were also 9 cards given (4 yellow for LCC and 4 yellow and a red to SC). Will all of that, there was still solid play on the field. The back and forth affair featured some nice opportunities for both teams. Overall, Lakeland held a 22-15 shot advantage.