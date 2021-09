Three months of negotiations, three deadline extensions, three days until the start of the fall semester and there still isn’t an agreement on the table between the administration and OU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (OU AAUP). A mediator from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission will be joining bargaining sessions this week, but, with both sides far apart on key issues and the midnight Aug. 31 deadline looming, the start of classes Thursday is in jeopardy. So, how did we get here?